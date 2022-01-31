The Real Reason Robert Pattinson Wanted To Play Batman

During a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Robert Pattinson talked about his upcoming role as the title character in "The Batman," and the process of being cast. He opened up about the importance of the role, and how the part was highly sought after. "Obviously, it's basically the jewel in the crown of the parts you can really get as an actor," he said. "But I'd never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time."

Naturally, considering who else has played the role, Pattinson isn't far off when he calls landing a "Batman" movie the "jewel in the crown of parts." However, Pattinson also had an additional reason for wanting to play the Dark Knight. Apparently, the actor obsessively kept track of the role, which surprised his agents, who thought he was only interested in playing freak roles. In response, Pattinson exclaimed Batman "is a freak" to emphasize his deep interest in the character. Considering Bruce Wayne dresses up as a bat and fights crime at night, perhaps the newest movie Batman isn't too far from the truth.

"The Batman" arrives in theaters on March 4.