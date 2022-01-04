We Finally Know Why Michael Keaton Didn't Return For Batman Forever

In an interview with Backstage magazine's podcast "In the Envelope" (via The Wrap), Keaton said his decision to leave the Batman role behind came down to one simple reason: he couldn't reconcile the proposed change in tone from Burton's first two "Batman" movies. Keaton said he met with Joel Schumacher to discuss the role, and it was clear to him that the darkness that loomed over his first two turns as Batman was about to lighten up.

"I remember one of the things that I walked away going, 'Oh boy, I can't do this,'" Keaton told Backstage. "[Schumacher] asked me, 'I don't understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad,' and I went, 'Wait a minute, do you know how this guy got to be Batman? Have you read ... I mean, it's pretty simple.'"

During the podcast interview, Keaton said it was clear to him that Schumacher wasn't going to change his mind. This, ultimately, was one of the things that led to the actor's departure from the franchise. Keaton explained, "One of the reasons I couldn't do ['Batman Forever'] was — and you know, he's a nice enough man, he's passed away, so I wouldn't speak ill of him even if he were alive — he, at one point, after more than a couple of meetings where I kept trying to rationalize doing it and hopefully talking him into saying 'I think we don't want to go in this direction, I think we should go in this direction.' And he wasn't going to budge."

Fans will finally get to experience Keaton's long-awaited return to the character when "The Flash" — starring Ezra Miller in the title role — hits theaters on November 4, 2022.