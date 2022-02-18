New Footage From The Batman Revealed By Little Caesars Pizza

With the highly anticipated "The Batman" releasing in only a few short weeks, fan expectations are reaching a fever pitch. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is expected to be a fresh spin on the long-standing franchise, drawing on some of the Caped Crusader's most famed storylines to put Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Paul Dano as the fearsome Riddler.

Although much of the movie, like any other franchise blockbuster these days, remains shrouded in secrecy, fans have been exposed to a steady drip of new information as the theatrical release draws near, from Easter egg-packed trailers to tantalizing interviews with its stars. But the latest look at "The Batman," which reveals an astonishing range of information about the characters and plot, comes from an unlikely source: Little Caesars Pizza.

That's right, the go-to spot for large amounts of carbohydrates at bargain prices is fighting crime — and hunger — with a "The Batman" themed menu item, and as a part of that promotional campaign, an extensive sneak peek of the film was released today through the pizza joint's YouTube channel. It covers the heroes, villains, and plot, revealing some juicy details about what fans can expect when they head to theaters next month.