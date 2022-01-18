Did Fans Just Figure Out Who Is Playing Thomas Wayne In The Batman?

With its March 4 release date fast approaching, the hype has continued to build for the Matt Reeves-directed feature "The Batman." The new Warner Bros. film will see its titular hero face off against some of his most iconic antagonists, this time with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl. We also know Pattinson is joined by a veritable A-list of talent. His co-star line-up includes Colin Ferrell as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

But what is still unknown about "The Batman" is whether Bruce Wayne's parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, will appear in the movie that takes audiences back to the early years of their son's secret life as a vigilante in Gotham. Given the movie's time period, the deaths of Thomas and Martha are a distant but also not-too-distant memory for Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. Both the official synopsis released by Warner Bros. (via /Film) and "The Batman" trailers merely hint at Thomas and Martha's ties to the story. "It's all about the Waynes," Catwoman says in one of the trailers, as a scrawled note from The Riddler fills the screen, a part of which reads, "The sins of my father??"

With all of this in mind, it stands to reason that, at minimum, Thomas and Martha's names would come up, or, perhaps, we'd see them in photographs or a flashback sequence (or some other creative detail). Now, fans on social media have begun speculating about the identity of the actor playing one of Bruce's parents, leading to curiosity about whether they'll show up in "The Batman." Here's what we know.