Rob Pattinson Reveals A Tantalizing Detail About The Batman's Ending
As March approaches, we near the release of "The Batman," the long-awaited take on the iconic DC Comics character from director Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. When the teaser trailer was released back in August 2020, a few details became clear. This Batman movie will be set apart from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the main featured villain will be The Riddler (Paul Dano), and the focus is on a younger and more brutal Batman. We've also learned that Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman will play a large role in the story, and we will see much of Colin Farrell's Penguin.
The press tour for "The Batman" is also in full swing, and we are finding out more details every day. However, one lingering question that has remained for some time gets at the heart of what this latest Caped Crusader film wants to be — a standalone character study, or the first movie in a new Batman series.
It seems as though Robert Pattinson himself may have an answer. He revealed his thoughts about "The Batman" sequel films in a recent interview, while also giving fans a sweet detail about the end of the movie. Here's what we know.
Pattinson implies that The Batman's ending may leave room for future films
While speaking with Total Film alongside his co-star Zoe Kravitz, Robert Pattinson discussed his thoughts on "The Batman" and possible sequel films. The actor noted that immediately from the beginning, he felt "The Batman" was significantly different in tone from all other film adaptations of the character. He continued by saying, "And it's so strange, and kind of... It's sad, and quite touching. It's a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards."
This comment is likely to be hard to hear for some fans who may have been hoping for "The Batman" to kickstart a new film series. However, Pattinson did also add, "I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that's like: '...and coming up!'" This would seem to imply that the ending of "The Batman" will leave the door cracked open for the possibility of future films.
In another recent interview with Empire, Pattinson did say that he would like to explore the psychology of his Bruce Wayne even further. Although that article notes that "The Batman" is being viewed as a "standalone" film, Pattinson also declared, "I've made a kind of map for where Bruce's psychology would grow over two more movies ... I would love to do it."
Unfortunately, like with many films, whether or not "The Batman" gets any sequels could come down to how well it performs with critics and at the box office. It will be interesting to see what that open-ending might involve when "The Batman" officially hits theaters on March 4th.