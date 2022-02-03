Rob Pattinson Reveals A Tantalizing Detail About The Batman's Ending

While speaking with Total Film alongside his co-star Zoe Kravitz, Robert Pattinson discussed his thoughts on "The Batman" and possible sequel films. The actor noted that immediately from the beginning, he felt "The Batman" was significantly different in tone from all other film adaptations of the character. He continued by saying, "And it's so strange, and kind of... It's sad, and quite touching. It's a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards."

This comment is likely to be hard to hear for some fans who may have been hoping for "The Batman" to kickstart a new film series. However, Pattinson did also add, "I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that's like: '...and coming up!'" This would seem to imply that the ending of "The Batman" will leave the door cracked open for the possibility of future films.

In another recent interview with Empire, Pattinson did say that he would like to explore the psychology of his Bruce Wayne even further. Although that article notes that "The Batman" is being viewed as a "standalone" film, Pattinson also declared, "I've made a kind of map for where Bruce's psychology would grow over two more movies ... I would love to do it."

Unfortunately, like with many films, whether or not "The Batman" gets any sequels could come down to how well it performs with critics and at the box office. It will be interesting to see what that open-ending might involve when "The Batman" officially hits theaters on March 4th.