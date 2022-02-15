Elliot Stabler's Best Episode In Law & Order: SVU Season 4

Despite his workaholic ways, the toll his job took on his relationship with his wife, and the occasionally overbearing approach he took to parenting, Elliot Stabler loved his children. In fact, he was often at his best (read: most vulnerable and relatable) when interacting with them, and although his fatherly devotion often led him to lose objectivity on the job, it also helped him interact with younger victims. In "Resilience," his ability to play temporary father figure to a terrified young girl ultimately helped the detectives solve the case, and ensure the victim's freedom and protection from her abuser.

In the episode, a 15-year-old girl named Jackie (Rachael Bella) is taken into custody after she attempts to harm herself in the aftermath of a rape. Though she's too scared to provide information, the detectives eventually discover her own father, a sexually obsessive narcissist named Tom Landricks (Titus Welliver), is behind her trauma. After Landricks became unable to produce children, he forced his wife to continue to become impregnated by a series of strangers. When she was no longer able to bear children herself, he turned his terror on his young daughter, and had her inseminated against her will. Though Stabler doesn't shy away from coming down aggressively and loudly on both parents, it's his interactions with Jackie and her young sister Sally (Justine Caputo) that serve as some of his best moments in the season.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).