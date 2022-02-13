Why Mayor Chase From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

If you're one of the more than six million viewers (as Deadline reports) who tune in each week to watch the various crises, debates, hardships, and heartfelt moments that accompany the Reagan family's multi-generational engagement in New York City law enforcement, you probably have a thought or two about Mayor Peter Chase. Maybe, like Tom Selleck's police commissioner Frank, you're incensed by Chase's repeated cuts to the budget, or with some of the policies he's insisted on pushing through since his appointment in Season 10.

Or maybe, on a more benign level, you just can't help but shake the feeling that you've seen this mayor somewhere before. Of course, there's the obvious fact that he bears an occasional resemblance to former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, but you'd never confuse the two of them in a line-up.

As it happens, you absolutely have seen Frank's political adversary "somewhere" before, though considering his career began over three decades ago, it's more likely you've seen him "everywhere" before. In fact, the actor behind the mayor, Dylan Walsh, has enjoyed such a prolific and extensive career in both film and television that the odds of you somehow not having seen him in anything prior to "Blue Bloods" are astronomically low.