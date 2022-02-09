Where Is B.D. Wong From Law & Order: SVU Now?

Over the course of 230 episodes and eleven years, the Emmy-nominated and Tony Award-winning actor BD Wong brought one of the most admirable and intelligent recurring characters on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" to life. Whether he was butting heads with Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for his strong-arm and often emotionally ignorant tactics, or putting his own medical license and freedom on the line to save the life of a teenage addict, Dr. George Huang consistently inspired audiences while steering the conversation toward the importance of mental health awareness and care.

When Wong re-appeared in Season 17, Episode 9 ("The Depravity Standard") fans were thrilled to see Huang back on the stand, and in a storyline that reinforced the beloved character's unflappable integrity. Unfortunately for those same fans, the memorable performance would be Wong's last on the series. Though the actor has since confessed some disappointment with the manner in which his character's sexuality was revealed on the series, he ultimately left the show simply to embrace other career opportunities.

In the seven years since he last worked alongside the "members of an elite squad," Wong has not only embraced those opportunities, but proven himself to be one of the most versatile and exciting actors in both television and film.