Bob Saget's Words On Betty White's Death Have Even More Meaning Now

In the days following Betty White's death — just a few days before what would have been her 100th birthday — fellow comedic actor Bob Saget shared his memories of White on his Instagram. In the tribute, the famously blue comedian recalled a story where he and White were on a private jet drinking Bloody Marys and laughing together. He wrote, "I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, 'How 'bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?' She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite— 'Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I'll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.' And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours." The actor clarified, "That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally."

Beyond recollecting this humorous encounter, Saget more seriously mused on White's view of the afterlife. He continued, "She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty's design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don't know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this." No one could have known the world would lose Saget just a few days later, and it's especially emotional to read these words now. Fans have already taken to the Instagram post comments to express their grief over the surprising loss of Saget.