What The Last 12 Months Of Betty White's Life Were Like

It's the end of an era. Famed "Golden Girls" actress Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021. White was less than a month from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17. While no official cause of death was given, TMZ reports that White did not suffer from any injury or illness, and is believed to have died of natural causes.

White maintained an extended career on the screen, dating back to the 1945 short "Time to Kill" (via IMDb). A five-time Emmy Award-winner (among many other accolades), White enjoyed success for her roles in numerous projects. Her most well-known roles include that of Rose Nylund in "Golden Girls" and Sue Anne Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Never one to give up her passion, White continued to work in show business in the years leading up to her death. After her last credited appearance in 2019, White slowed down a bit but never gave up working on her passions. This has led to an eventful life even during her final 12 months.