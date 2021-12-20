Wild Game's Matthew Daddario Discusses Horseback Riding, LGBTQ+ Representation, And Shadowhunters - Exclusive Interview

"Wild Game" has quite a few actors from your short film, "The Last Hunt," which you were an EP on. How did "Wild Game" come about, and what was the most exciting aspect of being in the film?

So, "The Last Hunt" song we did many years ago with the same crew, as you say, and basically was initially meant to sort of be a starting project to then a proof of concept of a larger film. And we never got around to doing that because the stars didn't really align properly with the various schedules and people doing stuff and all that. And we had an opportunity to make this a little while back, and everyone was available, and everyone came together, and we managed to make it. And I think that it was just nice to have something that we planned on doing and then getting it done. It's a relief. We planned on this, we knew we wanted to do it, we knew how we had to do it, and we managed to get that all together. I'm thrilled we managed to get it done for sure.

Was it cool seeing everyone again and being in that atmosphere?

Oh, I can't state it enough. I can't overstate it. The group of people involved in making this film are so incredibly competent, are so incredibly skilled, and are so easy-going — are nice. It was an amazing experience. And every day at the end of work, we'd all eat dinner, all of us, and go over the day and also just chit chat, whatever. It was such a lovely experience. If every filming experience was like that, I would just spend all my time doing just that all the time. But unfortunately, it's, of course, not how it always works. And obviously, there's a huge amount of work that goes into it ahead of time. A huge amount of work afterward. The filming part is the vacation. The rest of it is endless.