Rust Armorer's Father Makes A Bold Claim About Alec Baldwin's Shooting Accident

Another person has shared their theory regarding the tragic "Rust" shooting.

This time, the father of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has come forward to defend the embattled crewmember. During an appearance on "Good Morning America" (via Deadline), Thell Reed said of his daughter, "She would have re checked that gun, and if there was a live round in there she would have caught it."

Along with assistant director Dave Halls and actor Alec Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed has been a focus of the investigation into why a prop gun that was being handled by Baldwin discharged and fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Rust" director Joel Souza was also hit by gunfire, but survived.

Reed, who is also an armorer, believes there's a lot more at play with the "Rust" shooting that authorities and investigators aren't seeing. He also called into question assertions that Gutierrez-Reed is inexperienced, saying, "she has been raised around gun safety since she was a little girl." Reed went on to explain what he thinks truly happened on October 21.