Rust Investigators Finally Reveal Who Let Live Ammo Onto The Set

The entertainment world is still reeling from the tragedy that took place in New Mexico on October 21, 2021. On that date, actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun with what he suspected to be a blank round, only for it actually to be live ammunition. The burst killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Since then, an investigation has taken place to determine who's ultimately at fault for Hutchins's death. The goal, of course, is to bring some semblance of closure to the young talent's family and ensure nothing like this happens on a film production ever again.

Usually, live rounds would be forbidden to get close to anywhere near a movie set. The fact they ended up on stage and inside a gun with the blank rounds is an immense cause for concern and has been a focal point for authorities looking into the incident. Now, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office believes they have information on what went down behind the scenes that led to the tragedy.