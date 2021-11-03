Rust Armorer's Lawyers Make A Shocking Claim About That Live Round

In a shocking new twist, the lawyers for "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have publicly revealed what they think caused the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn't have been there," said attorney Jason Bowles, during an interview with TODAY on Wednesday.

Bowles also stated, "I believe that somebody who would do that would want to sabotage the set, want to prove point, want to say that they're disgruntled, they're unhappy. And we know that people had walked off the set the day before."

The death of Hutchins, who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin on Oct. 21 during a scene for "Rust," a Western drama they were filming in New Mexico, has rocked Hollywood over the past several weeks and the film industry as a whole. Authorities are still trying to piece together how a live round ended up in Baldwin's prop gun that he was using, but one of the theories was that it accidentally ended up in a box of blanks that the crew had been using.

In the police affidavit, authorities described how seven members of the camera crew had quit their jobs and walked off set just hours before Hutchins' death following a dispute with "Rust" producers. Cops sad the incident caused delays and other problems for the cast and crew in the hours leading up to the shooting. Now, for the first time publicly, armorer Gutierrez-Reed's legal team has claimed that this may have played a role in what happened — with one of the disgruntled crewmembers possibly being to blame.