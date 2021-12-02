Alec Baldwin Has One Single Question Following The Rust Shooting

October 21, 2021, saw a horrific tragedy occur on the set of director Joel Souza's latest film, "Rust." A prop handgun thought to be loaded with blanks actually wound up firing projectiles — injuring Souza and killing the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The incident immediately took over the news cycle, with law enforcement working tirelessly to figure out what went wrong that day. At first, the man who had the prop in his hands, Alec Baldwin, was at the center of it all.

However, in the weeks since the "Rust" tragedy happened, other individuals have found themselves in the legal and media spotlights. Chief among them is armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who, according to court details, handed Baldwin the firearm and confirmed to him that it was entirely safe to use. As explained by Santa Fe County Sherriff's Department spokesman Juan Rios, that was enough to make the actor a "free man" (via USA Today). Be that as it may, Baldwin continues to find himself involved in the still-developing situation.

Despite being one of the people closest to the incident, Alec Baldwin still has one burning question about it all that he has yet to receive a concrete answer to.