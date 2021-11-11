Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting Has Officially Resulted In Legal Troubles

The first lawsuit has been filed over the deadly "Rust" shooting incident, and actor and producer Alec Baldwin is named among the defendants. The litigation was revealed at a press conference on Wednesday, November 10, Reuters reports.

"They should never, never, have had live rounds on this set," said attorney Gary A. Dordick, a lawyer for the set's chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy. Per Entertainment Tonight, Baldwin and several other members of the "Rust" production team who were on set on October 21 — when Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by the "30 Rock" star — are all being blamed for causing Svetnoy "severe emotional distress." In the lawsuit, the electrician's legal team claims that the incident went down just feet away from him and will now "haunt him forever." "Mr. Svetnoy is not motivated by money," Dordick told reporters on Wednesday. "This lawsuit is to make these kind of unsafe conditions that happen too much on movie sets stop now."

In addition to Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls are also blasted throughout Svetnoy's suit for allegedly allowing a prop gun to be used on-set without checking it multiple times for live rounds. Authorities have stated that Gutierrez Reed and Halls handled Baldwin's prop gun before he accidentally shot Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.