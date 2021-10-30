Alec Baldwin Shares New Details About Rust Accidental Shooting
On Thursday, October 21, actor and producer Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun on the set of the movie "Rust." Unbeknownst to him, there was a live round in the chamber of the prop gun he was handling. When that round was fired, the live round hit director of photography Halyna Hutchins in her torso, and it also wounded director Joel Souza in the shoulder. Both "Rust" crew members were transported to nearby hospitals. Souza was treated and released, but Hutchins died on Thursday evening. In more recent reporting, a lead fragment from Souza's shoulder helped law enforcement discover that it was a live round that was fired from the gun.
New details have emerged to shed even more light on this tragedy. On Saturday, October 30, Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, were approached by a group of paparazzi, according to TMZ. The actor was recorded in his first video interview since October 21 making specific statements about what he's been doing since the accidental shooting. Although he revealed some fresh information following his previous Twitter statement on Hutchins' death, Baldwin made it very clear he could not comment on the ongoing investigation.
Baldwin has been in close contact with Halyna Hutchins' family
According to the video shared by TMZ, Alec Baldwin repeatedly told the paparazzi he is forbidden from discussing details about the ongoing investigation. However, per CNN, the actor said at one point, "I've been ordered by the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't."
Baldwin shared that Halyna Hutchins "was my friend" and then revealed, "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director." He also told the paparazzi about a meeting he had with Hutchins' husband, Matthew, with whom he remains in "constant contact." The actor said Hutchins' family is "in shock" and that Matthew "is still overwhelmed with grief."
Baldwin also made general comments about gun safety on movie sets. He noted that "new measures have to take place" in the wake of the accidental "Rust" shooting. "I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I'm extremely interested in," he told reporters. He also emphasized that while he is "not an expert" on firearm safety or which specific changes need to be made in order to reduce the likelihood of such tragedies happening again, he is more than willing to "cooperate with that in any way that I can."