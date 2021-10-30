Alec Baldwin Shares New Details About Rust Accidental Shooting

According to the video shared by TMZ, Alec Baldwin repeatedly told the paparazzi he is forbidden from discussing details about the ongoing investigation. However, per CNN, the actor said at one point, "I've been ordered by the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't."

Baldwin shared that Halyna Hutchins "was my friend" and then revealed, "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director." He also told the paparazzi about a meeting he had with Hutchins' husband, Matthew, with whom he remains in "constant contact." The actor said Hutchins' family is "in shock" and that Matthew "is still overwhelmed with grief."

Baldwin also made general comments about gun safety on movie sets. He noted that "new measures have to take place" in the wake of the accidental "Rust" shooting. "I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I'm extremely interested in," he told reporters. He also emphasized that while he is "not an expert" on firearm safety or which specific changes need to be made in order to reduce the likelihood of such tragedies happening again, he is more than willing to "cooperate with that in any way that I can."