The Set Of Rust Has Been Struck With Yet More Tragedy

"Rust" started out as a perfectly innocuous indie Western, but in recent weeks, the movie's production has been making news for very different, far more tragic reasons. On October 21, 2021, a firearm incident on the "Rust" set killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, as a supposedly safe prop firearm wielded by actor Alec Baldwin unexpectedly fired a projectile that struck them. The investigators are still trying to unfold the events that led to the accident, and as the people involved and the industry at large is trying to cope with the incident and its aftermath, at least one massive "Rust" lawsuit seems all but inevitable.

The "Rust" set has already seen more than its set of terrible events, but recent reports indicate that another tragedy has struck on the site, as yet another crew member has suffered a terrible accident. Here's the newest tragedy on the set of "Rust."