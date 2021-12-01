Who Plays Maya's Uncle In Hawkeye Episode 3?

"Hawkeye" Episode 3 sees Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) escape from the Tracksuit Mafia in an explosive fashion. It's got the best action scene of the series so far, including a one-take car chase to the George Washington Bridge, which culminates in a truly epic use of Hawkeye's trick arrows. But it also properly introduces audiences to Echo-Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, after her brief appearance at the end of Episode 2.

Maya is the formidable leader of the Tracksuit Mafia following her father's death at the hands of Ronin during the five-year gap between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." A flashback in Episode 3, "Echoes" (via IMDb), shows Ronin brutally slaying a number of Tracksuit Mafia members when Maya arrives. Unfortunately, she finds her father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon), who quickly succumbs to his wounds. Marvel Comics readers will know that Echo becomes a hero in her own right, but she also struggles with the criminals in her adopted family.

Episode 3 briefly teases Maya's "uncle," who shows up during one of her martial arts classes. Despite his large stature, the scene conveniently doesn't show his face. He chuckles and pinches her cheek before leaving, so it's clear he cares for her. (Although, let's get it out of the way now — he isn't Mephisto. Probably) But there's plenty of rumors around who Maya's uncle might be, and they certainly make sense considering the comics.