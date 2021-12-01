The Ending Of Hawkeye Episode 3 Explained

A big takeaway from Episode 3 is the brief exchange between Clint and Maya while she questions him about Ronin. Clint admits that Ronin is dead, and he was killed by Black Widow. While we, the viewers, know what this means metaphorically, Echo takes it more literally and isn't buying it. She is desperate to track down the person responsible for her father's death, and she isn't leaving it alone due to Clint's confession. She also suggests to Clint that he should remove his hearing aid, as it'll help him fight better. Clint's hearing loss story is peppered throughout the episode and gives us a great sense of an internal battle he's fighting.

Clint and Kate manage to escape the KB Toys in a few minutes, much to the chagrin of '90s moms everywhere. They hop into a car in the parking lot and are followed by Echo and her well-dressed-for-a-Run-DMC-concert henchmen. Here we have one of the best car chases in the MCU to date. Clint drives as Kate shoots arrows at their enemies, and each new arrow does something entirely different. Some are totally silly, some are super useful, and some just had that "wow" factor — you know the one we're talking about.

MCU fans love a good easter egg, and one was not-so-subtly hiding in Episode 3. Kate and Clint are about to be crushed from one of the Tracksuit's moving vans when the latter whips out an arrow that reads "Pym" in a white-blue hue. At the same time, Kate fires an arrow of her own that's a run-of-the-mill stick-with-a-point, but when the arrows meet, the Pym particles blow up Kate's to the size of a 747 that pins the van to the street.

Throw that sucker in with a purple putty arrow, a detonator arrow, and a multi-cable arrow that managed to snatch a dozen Christmas trees with ease, and we get a better look at what Clint's been carrying in that quiver all this time.