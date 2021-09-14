Vincent D'Onofrio Is Whipping Up Speculation About The Kingpin Returning In Hawkeye

Shortly after the "Hawkeye" trailer dropped, Vincent D'Onofrio was quite active on Twitter, giving eager fans some hope he'll be appearing in the series after all. The actor posted a bizarre poem, which reads, "The three legged dog. run'n, jump'n and with an incredible case of the wiggles. This dog does not ask for pity. This dog looks up to us. Wants to know what's next. Head tilted it says. Where should we go, what should we do? Why are we waiting? I say to myself. This dog is right" (via Movieweb).

Some fans are taking this as a reference to Lucky, the golden retriever whom Clint Barton rescues in the comics (and who we've seen in the "Hawkeye" trailer). D'Onofrio has also liked fan tweets speculating his return, including one reading "THE KING RETURNS IN HAWKEYE," and another that claims, "Mf just posted a tweet 10mins after the 'Hawkeye' trailer releases," as reported by Movieweb.

It's entirely possible D'Onofrio is just having a little fun and trolling fans. "Daredevil" has not been confirmed as part of MCU canon, but as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is showing, non-MCU characters are making their way into the comprehensive universe. We'll be waiting to see if D'Onofrio's Kingpin makes his return in "Hawkeye" and eagerly counting down the days to the series' November 24 premiere.