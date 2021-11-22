Chris Diamantopoulos Discusses Red Notice And True Story, Voice Work, And Russ In Silicon Valley - Exclusive Interview

You dove into the challenges of playing acting icons like Robin Williams and Moe Howard of The Three Stooges earlier in your career. Both had to be daunting challenges, but how difficult was it, given these differences: When you played Robin Williams, he was still with us, but Moe Howard was not. What was more challenging, or are they both difficult in equal measure?

That's a great question. I had tremendous respect for both subjects. So, Robin Williams, rest his soul, was a hero of mine and I loved his movies, and I watched his standup, I mean, before I was even allowed, I watched some of his standup that was really too old for me. I was a huge fan. I had never ever thought, it never even crossed my mind to play him or imitate him or anything like that. But when the opportunity came up in the form of an audition, when I knew that they were making this movie, I thought to myself that, "I don't think I can do this" and "I don't think I want to do this" — and [my wife] said, "Well, who would you cast in this role?" and I couldn't really answer the question. And she said, 'Well if you can't cast anyone in it, if you don't know who you would put in it, then you should throw your hat in the ring."

For me, it was really a chance to ... Really, I was venerating him, I was paying homage to him. And I was giving myself a chance to sort of see how far I could stretch my character acting chops, and see if I could really inhabit another character, find a completely different voice, a completely different stature, a completely different physical being and be somebody else. That was an eye opener for me, and I think it was a gateway to my being able to play Moe in "The Three Stooges."

Now, I was a massive Stooges fan as a child. I knew everything there was to know about the Stooges, but that didn't mean that ... I couldn't even get an audition for that Stooges movie. I had to crash the audition and it took me six months and I think 14 auditions to actually convince them to give me the role. The challenge was making sure that the voice was authentic and real, and not an impression, but just organically coming out, and then sort of finding a way to make the physical presence also feel natural and funny and real. And I had a really great time making both of those projects. I'm proud of both of them.