Gal Gadot Gushes Over Original Live-Action Wonder Woman Lynda Carter

In a time when we're set to see two Batmen share the screen in "The Flash" and (potentially) three Spider-Men compare web-shooting techniques in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," torches aren't necessarily being passed anymore — they're shared. With that said, there's one particular flame that only a few talented stars have fanned over the years, and she goes by the name of Wonder Woman.

As far as live-action takes of the iconic Amazonian go, the most prominent names linked to DC's first female superhero are Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot. Both are revered for their performances while wielding bullet-deflecting bracelets and a truth-telling lasso. But, what you might not know is Carter and Gadot have also formed a firm bond of friendship over the DC superhero they have in common, and it's something that will be applied in the upcoming "Wonder Woman 3."

The news broke at this year's Fandome after director Patty Jenkins sat over an online call with Carter, who made a brief cameo in "Wonder Woman 1984" to discuss the legacy that Wonder Woman has made over the years. Now, Gadot has revealed a few more details of what we can expect for Diana's third chapter and the impact Carter has had on her time with the role.