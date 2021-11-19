Robert Downey, Jr. Offers A Hilarious Satirical 'Tribute' To A Fellow Avenger

Robert Downey Jr. is never one to mince words when it comes to his "Avengers" castmates, especially Tom Holland. But there's a new familiar face on Tony Stark's chopping block, and as usual, the actor isn't pulling any punches.

Appearing at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Award show on Thursday, November 18, Downey offered his version of a "tribute" to fellow Avenger Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow as she was honored for her contributions to the film industry. The entire speech was captured on video by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner.

"This is Hollywood. We f***ing live to congratulate ourselves," Downey says at the start of his Johansson tribute, kicking off the speech with a hilarious rant on celebrity award shows and special events. "We did the midterm voter drive garbage, the Laura Dern birthday song, which isn't even due until the week of February 10th. We knocked out the Alan Horn retirement message...and that bat mitzvah greeting for that traffic cop who gave me a pass when I was double-parked on La Brea. And as usual, 37 asks from Tom Holland, whose sole aim is to proliferate the industry like a f***ing lawn fungus. Who's left?" An award show employee quickly informs Downey that he's supposed to pay tribute to Johannsson, who is cracking up on camera. "Put it up. Put it up on the godd**n prompter," Downey says. "I don't care. I have no preferences. I have no opinion, right? Let's party. I live for this s**t." What came next from the "Iron Man" star was even more comical.