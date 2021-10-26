Robert Downey, Jr. Offers An Emotional Tribute To The MCU's Fans

Robert Downey Jr.'s afterword takes the form of a letter, written back in 2018. The actor shared words of respect and admiration for his fellow MCU cast mates for their incredible work throughout the franchise, including his original Avenger cast mates Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner, sharing that the group remain "close-knit" (via The Direct). Downey Jr. even referred to "talk of a group tattoo" which, much to our delight, did ultimately happen.

However, it's Downey Jr.'s kind words to fans that really left a mark on us. "If you made it to the 'end credits' of this anniversary edition, you're likely a fan, so there's your Easter egg, darlings...a mirror! Ever since Comic Con 2007 [where the first teaser trailer for "Iron Man" was shown], it's been apparent that the audience...was no longer just listening," the actor shared (as reported by The Direct). "For ten years, YOU have copiloted the narrative."

Downey Jr. ended his words in a way very fit to his character, saying, "At this point, Tony might say: 'You're welcome.' I'll balance that with a boundless eternal: 'Thank you.'"

While it's unlikely that Tony Stark will be making his way back to the MCU, Downey Jr. has said "never say never" in regards to reprising his iconic role. Regardless of whether Iron Man appears or not, we will always have a huge space in our Marvel-loving hearts for the original MCU Avenger.