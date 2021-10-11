What Alan Horn's Departure Means For The Future Of Disney

Another film industry veteran will leave Disney in the wake of the departure of CEO Bob Iger, as the studio has announced that Alan Horn is preparing to retire on December 31, 2021.

As reported by Deadline, Horn's departure was long expected and is a component of the leadership transition that began when Iger handed over the reins of CEO to his successor, Bob Chapek. The long-time film industry executive's career spanned more than 50 years, the final nine of which were spent at Disney. Horn arrived at Disney after being pushed out of Warner Bros., where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for 12 years.

During the first seven years of Horn's time with Disney, he served as the chairman, then transitioning to co-chairman and Chief Creative Officer as Disney expanded and prepared for the leadership shifts expected after Iger's departure. Deadline notes that the last decade has been remarkably successful for Disney while Horn served in a leadership position, thanks to the massive achievements of the revived "Star Wars" saga and continued popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among many other successful films.

While Disney's leadership transition has been carefully planned, it comes at a moment of dramatic change for the film industry. The disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have upended how audiences experience new releases, and losing Horn's wealth of experience could change the way things are done at the studio. Here is what Alan Horn's departure means for Disney.