Alec Baldwin Just Got Hit With Another Lawsuit In Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin has been slapped with another lawsuit this week over the deadly "Rust" shooting incident, this time from a script supervisor who claims Baldwin wasn't supposed to fire his gun.

"There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person," alleges crewmember Mamie Mitchell in her complaint, which was filed Wednesday, November 17 in LA Superior Court (via The Hollywood Reporter). Mitchell is being represented by well-known celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred.

"It was discussed that there would be [three] tight camera shots when filming resumed [after a lunch break]," her complaint states. "One camera shot would be focused on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's eyes, one would be focused on a bloodstain on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's shoulder, and the third would focus on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's torso as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun."

According to Mitchell, she was never told a shooting scene was supposed to take place or that a gun would be discharged on the set. Her complaint states that Baldwin and the "Rust" production crew ultimately failed to make sure everyone who was present on October 21, the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed, was safe.