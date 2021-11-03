This New Netflix Offering Has Taken Over The Number 1 Spot

When the intense, brutal Korean survival drama "Squid Game" premiered in late September, it quickly took the internet — and much of the world — by storm. Season 1 of the heart-pounding series follows a man named Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who takes the opportunity to compete in games to win cash prizes in an effort to pay off his steep gambling debts. When he arrives at the game arena, however, Gi-hun quickly learns that the games are anything but ordinary, and those who lose the games are eliminated by way of death.

"Squid Game" was popular not only due to the high-stakes plot and enticing visual effects, but also thanks to its stellar cast, which includes the fan-favorite character Ali Abdul (Anupam Tripathi), mysterious old man Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), and the misunderstood Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo). The mixture of talented actors and a unique plot made for a viral hit, which even broke an unbelievable record for Netflix.

Alas, nothing lasts forever, and it looks like "Squid Game" is slowly descending the ranks on Netflix's overall trending list. A new addition to the streaming platform just knocked the Korean television show down a peg, which probably means it's worthy of all the attention it's receiving.