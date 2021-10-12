Squid Game Just Broke An Unbelievable Record For Netflix

One of Netflix's latest shows, "Squid Game," has been something of a worldwide sensation for the streaming giant. Centered around a large group of contestants who are in debt for one reason or another, "Squid Game" sees these contestants compete in children's games to try and win a large sum of money. The catch, of course, is that losers are "eliminated," which is just a nice way of saying that they are executed on the spot. It's inspired all kinds of trends, including real-life Squid Games, only without the mortal peril.

While it's been speculated that "Squid Game" has been a surprise boon for Netflix, no solid numbers had been released to confirm this speculation. Usually, Netflix likes to play things pretty close to the vest when it comes to viewing figures, but occasionally the company will release official numbers for some of its bigger originals. Given the popularity of "Squid Game," it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Netflix came out with some official numbers boasting about the show's unprecedented success.

Well, that time has now come, and it seems that "Squid Game" has broken an unbelievable record for the company.