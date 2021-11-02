Nearly 23% Said This Was Their Favorite Squid Game Character

"Squid Game," the South Korean dystopian thriller series sensation, very quickly became Netflix's biggest show ever. There are a number of reasons why "Squid Game" hit as hard as it did. One is its gripping plot about people participating in a high-stakes series of children's games where the prize is millions of dollars and all the losers are killed. The pace and structure of every episode kept viewers hooked. Another reason is its timely commentary on income inequality. People related to the characters who felt so trapped by their debts that they were willing to participate in this extreme game.

The most important reason why "Squid Game" has been so successful is the characters. The characters are archetypal –- the silent loner, the violent thug, the good guy gone bad –- but they're specific enough to make us care about them. Thanks to the writing and the performances, we get invested in the characters, celebrate their triumphs, and are saddened by their losses. We appreciate that their flaws are what make them who they are, and love them in spite of them –- or because of them.

Everyone has their favorite "Squid Game" character, but the largest percentage of people's favorite might surprise you.