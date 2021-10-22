Alec Baldwin's Emotional Response To Halyna Hutchins' Death

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of their upcoming Western film "Rust." The actor had been firing a prop gun during a scene he was filming on Thursday, October 21, 2021, which resulted in the death of Hutchins and injury of director Joel Souza.

Baldwin remained quiet on Thursday night following the shooting, but chose to eventually open up on Twitter early Friday afternoon. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted.

A police investigation has been launched into how real ammunition wound up in Baldwin's prop gun, according to authorities (via USA Today). Officials have said that a "live single" round was fired, with Variety reporting that it struck both Hutchins and Souza, though it's unclear where. Both were transported to a local hospital, where Hutchins "passed from the wound," officials said. Baldwin on Friday offered his thoughts on the police probe and whether he would agree to cooperate.