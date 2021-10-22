The Alec Baldwin Discharged Prop Firearm Incident Explained

A fatal accident on the set of the Western "Rust" shocked the world on October 21, as the movie's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, was fatally shot on location at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, NM (per Deadline). The movie's director, Joel Souza, also received injuries. Hutchins died at the University of New Mexico Hospital, while actress Frances Fisher has confirmed on Twitter that Souza is now out of CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

The news story is still developing and many of the details surrounding the accident are still unknown, but Hutchins and Souza received their injuries after the movie's star and producer, Alec Baldwin, "discharged" a prop firearm, which caused the incident in a yet-unconfirmed way. "Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released," a representative of Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has stated. "No arrests or charges have been filed."

So what, exactly, has happened? Here's the Alec Baldwin discharged prop firearm incident explained.