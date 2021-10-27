Sheriff Makes Revealing Statement About Alec Baldwin Gun Incident

A lead fragment was surgically removed from director Joel Souza's shoulder post-shooting, suggesting that a lead projectile was fired from the gun, Santa Fe County Sherrif Adam Mendoza revealed at a joint press conference with Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies (via The Washington Post).

According to USA Today, the only types of bullets that should be on a movie set are either dummy rounds or blanks. Blanks contain absolutely no lead whatsoever, so a misfired blank causing deadly injuries is rare if fired at a proper distance. Dummy rounds, on the other hand, do contain the lead tip that live rounds do, but none of the gunpowder — making it impossible to launch with enough velocity to kill. This has led investigators to believe that live rounds somehow made their way on-set. They have since confiscated over 500 rounds of ammunition, and the sheriff's office believes they will find more live rounds among the evidence collected.

If anyone is found responsible for bringing live ammunition onto a movie set, there's a chance that criminal charges could be filed. District attorney Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times in a phone interview "We haven't ruled out anything... Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table." Even if the criminal charges are not filed, civil lawsuits are a strong possibility.

This investigation is ongoing.