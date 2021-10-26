Rust Armorer Enraged Nic Cage With 'Rookie' Behavior On Set

A lot of uncertainty still surrounds the accidental shooting and death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust." It's a very important topic in Hollywood right now, due to both the tragic death of Hutchins and the debate over how effective safety measures are on film sets. Either way, there's been a lot of reports on what exactly happened on the set of "Rust," from the news that prop guns may have been used for target practice to an official affidavit that reveals members of the camera crew walked off set prior to the shooting (per Deadline).

However, a new exclusive report by The Wrap suggests that the armorer (the person in charge of prop weapons for a film) for "Rust," Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was at the center of controversy over gun safety on her last project, the Nicolas Cage film "The Old Way." If the report is to be believed, there's a lot of information here to suggest that Gutierrez-Reed may have been far too inexperienced for the job.