Rust Armorer Enraged Nic Cage With 'Rookie' Behavior On Set
A lot of uncertainty still surrounds the accidental shooting and death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust." It's a very important topic in Hollywood right now, due to both the tragic death of Hutchins and the debate over how effective safety measures are on film sets. Either way, there's been a lot of reports on what exactly happened on the set of "Rust," from the news that prop guns may have been used for target practice to an official affidavit that reveals members of the camera crew walked off set prior to the shooting (per Deadline).
However, a new exclusive report by The Wrap suggests that the armorer (the person in charge of prop weapons for a film) for "Rust," Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was at the center of controversy over gun safety on her last project, the Nicolas Cage film "The Old Way." If the report is to be believed, there's a lot of information here to suggest that Gutierrez-Reed may have been far too inexperienced for the job.
Cage allegedly yelled at Rust armorer for blowing out his eardrums
According to The Wrap, which cited "The Old Way" key grip Stu Brumbaugh, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed irresponsibly fired weapons near the cast and crew and even drew the ire of star Nicolas Cage at one point. The actor allegedly yelled at Gutierrez-Reed, saying that she blew out his eardrums. Soon after that, Brumbaugh apparently demanded that she be fired from "The Old Way" for being too inexperienced and unsafe at her job. "I told the AD, 'She needs to be let go,'" he recalled. "After the second round I was p***ed off. We were moving too fast. She's a rookie."
It's also important to note, however, that the report has an unnamed producer refuting this information. "I have no such recollection of this event on our set. I asked my partners the same," they maintained. "The details on some of these accounts specifically when it pertains to 'The Old Way' have been blown out of proportion." So, once again, while this would be very big news if proven true, there's not enough quite yet to say either way. There's a chance that might change, however, as the investigation into the shooting on "Rust" continues.