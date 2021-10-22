Fatal Accident On The Set Of Alec Baldwin Film Rust Stuns Hollywood

On October 21, 2021, a routine day of filming on the set of the upcoming Western "Rust" took a terrible turn for the worse. As reported by Deadline, the firing of a prop firearm resulted in the death of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and the injury of director Joel Souza. The former was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died, and the latter went to CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been made public as of this writing.

According to Juan Rios — a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office –, the incident took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch during either rehearsal or filming (via The New York Times). "We're trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm," Rios said, mentioning that no charges have been filed against anyone. "Rust" actor and producer Alec Baldwin was the one who "discharged" the prop weapon, unaware of the type of ammunition it contained. He has since been questioned and released by investigators.

As one could imagine, this tragedy has not gone unnoticed, especially by those in the film industry. Voices from across Hollywood have already expressed their sorrows and condolences over the entire situation.