Court Records Reveal What Really Happened On The Rust Set

New updates keep coming in as more information about the tragic accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" gets brought to light. The shooting took place on Thursday while the star of the film, Alec Baldwin, was filming a shootout scene. Typically, even if real firearms are used on set, they are treated like prop guns and are only loaded with blanks. This helps maintain the realism of an actual gunshot — including the muzzle flash and the loud "pop" of a bullet being fired — with minimal risk to the cast and crew.

For reasons that are still under investigation, there was at least one live round — an actual bullet that can maim or kill anyone in the line of fire — in the prop gun that Baldwin discharged on set. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hutchins was struck directly in the chest and director Joel Souza was also wounded because he was standing so close to her when the gun was fired. He survived his wounds and has since been discharged from the hospital; sadly, Hutchins did not. And new information has just been brought to light following the issuance of a search warrant by the local sheriff's office.