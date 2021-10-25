Who Halyna Hutchins' Father Really Blames For Her On-Set Death

On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life after being struck by an unexpected projectile from a prop gun, which was fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust."

Understandably, the news has been met with widespread shock across the film industry. Outpourings of condolences have flooded social media, with many of Hutchins' former colleagues, fans, and professional admirers paying their respects and highlighting just how talented she was. Elsewhere, the use of prop guns on film sets has been called into question now that digital technology has advanced to the point where props aren't necessary.

However, the broader debate has focused on who's to blame for Hutchins' death. Some people, including the outspoken conservative pundit Mike Cernovich, believe that Baldwin is to blame for Hutchins' death and should be punished accordingly. However, others feel that the blame should fall on those who were responsible for the prop gun's handling and maintenance. That being said, how does Hutchins' family feel about the matter?