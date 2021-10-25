Who Halyna Hutchins' Father Really Blames For Her On-Set Death
On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life after being struck by an unexpected projectile from a prop gun, which was fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust."
Understandably, the news has been met with widespread shock across the film industry. Outpourings of condolences have flooded social media, with many of Hutchins' former colleagues, fans, and professional admirers paying their respects and highlighting just how talented she was. Elsewhere, the use of prop guns on film sets has been called into question now that digital technology has advanced to the point where props aren't necessary.
However, the broader debate has focused on who's to blame for Hutchins' death. Some people, including the outspoken conservative pundit Mike Cernovich, believe that Baldwin is to blame for Hutchins' death and should be punished accordingly. However, others feel that the blame should fall on those who were responsible for the prop gun's handling and maintenance. That being said, how does Hutchins' family feel about the matter?
Halyna Hutchins' dad doesn't blame Alec Baldwin for her death
Halyna Hutchins' father, Anatoly Androsovych, was interviewed by U.K. news outlet The Sun following her death, and he made it clear that he doesn't hold Alec Baldwin responsible for the death of his daughter. Instead, he pinned the blame on the armory team that was responsible for giving the actor a loaded weapon.
"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief," Anatoly revealed. "But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.
Hutchins' younger sister, Svetlana Androsovych, has also spoken out on the matter, accusing those involved of being negligent and describing the incident as an "absurd coincidence." "I don't know where the investigation will lead, but there are so many guesses," she noted. "God only knows what happened, it's just so incredibly hard to live through it."