Warner Bros. Issues Scathing Response To Ruby Rose Allegations

Former "Batwoman" star Ruby Rose made headlines Wednesday after she accused Warner Bros. TV and people involved with The CW show of abuse and negligence. Now WBTV is firing back.

Speaking in a series of Instagram stories, Rose alleged that she had been exposed to dangerous work conditions and inappropriate on-set behavior during her single-season run on The CW. She claimed to have been forced to continue shooting scenes despite recovering from a neck injury she suffered while doing a stunt.

Rose also accused former WBTV president Peter North and "Batwoman" showrunner Caroline Dries of convincing her and other actors to film numerous scenes that left them injured, and even alleged that North was sexually harassing people. "Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn't stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants," Rose wrote on IG, referencing North's exit from Warner Bros. in early 2021. She also went on to accuse fellow star Dougray Scott of being verbally aggressive to her and others, saying he regularly "abused women" on set.

Rose stated in her IG stories that all of this culminated with her exodus from "Batwoman" in 2020, which at the time was a major surprise to viewers. WBTV offered its version of the events surrounding Rose's departure in a statement Wednesday, denying her allegations and offering new ones of their own.