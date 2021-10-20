Ruby Rose Accuses The CW Of Forcing Her To Work Under Dangerous Conditions On Batwoman

This article contains allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Back in 2020, Ruby Rose made headlines when she left her lead role as Kate Kane on The CW's "Batwoman" after just one season, later explaining that she broke her neck filming a stunt in the comic book TV series. This required her to undergo major surgery to prevent her from becoming paralyzed, as she had two herniated discs thanks to working on the show. She posted a graphic video on Instagram showing the surgery while explaining in the caption how serious her condition was: "I couldn't feel my arms..."

The star told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 that her ordeal only continued after the surgery, saying, "It was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea." She also explained, "I'm proud of myself for working under sort of interesting circumstances, you know, with the recovery and all." Rose added that she "would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return."

However, in a recent series of Instagram stories, Ruby Rose has exposed the dangerous conditions she was working under that allegedly contributed to her injury and other serious accidents involving other crew members. The star also called out specific executives for pressuring her into returning to work much earlier than she wanted, following the surgery on her back.