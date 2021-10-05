Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Laurie Strode's Journey In A New Halloween Kills Featurette

With less than two weeks until its release, anticipation for "Halloween Kills" is at a fever pitch. Horror fans have been chomping at the bit to see Michael Myers, AKA The Shape, get another stab at Laurie Strode following the success of David Gordon Green's 2018 "Halloween" reboot.

A direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 cult classic, Green's "Halloween" not only reinvigorated the Michael Myers slasher saga but also pumped new life into the Laurie character, which had been cast aside in previous follow-ups, including the Rob Zombie "Halloween" films. Jamie Lee Curtis steps into the role once again for "Halloween Kills," this time taking on Michael with her on-screen daughter and granddaughter, as well as some other Haddonfield residents from the original, such as Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall).

It's been over 40 years since Curtis first went toe-to-toe with Michael as Laurie, and the legendary scream queen is expected to keep fighting him until at least 2022, when the final installment in Green's "Halloween" trilogy — "Halloween Ends" — is expected to be released. Curtis describes Laurie's long and bloody journey in a new featurette for "Halloween Kills."