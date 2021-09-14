Halloween Ends Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

As long as the holiday of All Hallow's Eve continues to be celebrated, the "Halloween" film franchise will continue to be a horror classic. Since the original John Carpenter movie released in 1978, serial killer Michael Myers has been a mainstay of moviegoer nightmares. The success of the terrifying slasher spawned a number of sequels, as well as a reimagining from the mind of rocker and horror director Rob Zombie in 2007. However, when the "Halloween" name changed hands from Dimension Films to Blumhouse Productions, the new studio decided that the series was in need of an overhaul.

Enter 2018's "Halloween," when filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, along with the help of Carpenter, dedicated themselves to putting a new spin on the franchise. Their vision included a direct sequel to the 1978 original, effectively initiating a retcon of all previous sequels. The film brought back original cast member Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise her role as Laurie, Michael's big sister who, 40 years later, is still haunted by the traumatic events of her past. The movie was a critical success, leading to the making of a direct sequel, "Halloween Kills," which will debut October 15, 2021.

The upcoming sequel won't be the end for Green and McBride's "Halloween," however. Plans for a third film in the trilogy, "Halloween Ends," were confirmed in July 2019 (via /Film). While horror fans are waiting eagerly for the next installment, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the third and final film. Here is what we know so far about "Halloween Ends."