Halloween Ends Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
As long as the holiday of All Hallow's Eve continues to be celebrated, the "Halloween" film franchise will continue to be a horror classic. Since the original John Carpenter movie released in 1978, serial killer Michael Myers has been a mainstay of moviegoer nightmares. The success of the terrifying slasher spawned a number of sequels, as well as a reimagining from the mind of rocker and horror director Rob Zombie in 2007. However, when the "Halloween" name changed hands from Dimension Films to Blumhouse Productions, the new studio decided that the series was in need of an overhaul.
Enter 2018's "Halloween," when filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, along with the help of Carpenter, dedicated themselves to putting a new spin on the franchise. Their vision included a direct sequel to the 1978 original, effectively initiating a retcon of all previous sequels. The film brought back original cast member Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise her role as Laurie, Michael's big sister who, 40 years later, is still haunted by the traumatic events of her past. The movie was a critical success, leading to the making of a direct sequel, "Halloween Kills," which will debut October 15, 2021.
The upcoming sequel won't be the end for Green and McBride's "Halloween," however. Plans for a third film in the trilogy, "Halloween Ends," were confirmed in July 2019 (via /Film). While horror fans are waiting eagerly for the next installment, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the third and final film. Here is what we know so far about "Halloween Ends."
When is the release date for Halloween Ends?
While there is no official date set as of yet, there has been confirmation that filming for "Halloween Ends" is scheduled to start in January 2022 (via Screen Rant). Pre-pandemic, Blumhouse Studios had planned to release the "Halloween Kills" sequel in October 2020, and "Halloween Ends" one year later in 2021 — however, delays due to COVID-19 threw a wrench into production, and so the release of "Halloween Kills" was pushed back to 2021.
Studios generally like to release "Halloween" films, well, around Halloween. This was the case for the first five original "Halloween" films, which all debuted theatrically in the month of October. The sixth — 1995's "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers" — just barely squeaked in with a September 29 release date. This trend was dropped in favor of summer releases for "Halloween: H20" and "Halloween: Resurrection," and also Rob Zombie's rebooted series, 2007's "Halloween" and 2009's "Halloween II."
Perhaps the studios thought to profit off of the summertime blockbuster season, but with the appearance of the new trilogy, it seems that "Halloween" is back to its fall schedule. That being said, it's a high possibility that "Halloween Ends" could be slated for an October 2022 premiere.
Who is in the cast of Halloween Ends?
As most horror fans know, anything can happen and literally no one is safe. While it has been confirmed that some of the cast of "Halloween" will return to their previous roles in "Halloween Kills," it's nearly impossible to predict which ones — if any — will make it out alive to appear in the final film.
Returning to "Halloween Kills" will be Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie), Judy Greer (Karen), and Andi Matichak (Allyson), who managed to survive to the end of 2018's "Halloween." Joining the cast for the sequel are Anthony Michael Hall and Scott McArthur, and audiences will also see a veteran ensemble of actors who appeared in the 1978 original — including Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens. Exactly who will survive, and who will join the long list of Michael Myers' victims, is yet to be seen.
Because Jamie Lee Curtis has become such a staple of the "Halloween" franchise, it's hard to imagine a "Halloween" movie without her, and that includes "Halloween Ends." In fact, Curtis confirmed that she will be playing Laurie in "Halloween Ends," and likely for the last time. In an interview with Total Film in July 2021, Curtis revealed, "I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her ... And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy."
What is Halloween Ends about?
Since there is no official synopsis yet for "Halloween Ends," we'll have to do a bit of digging and a little guesswork. We can assume that the movie will have Laurie and Michael locked in a final showdown of sorts — at least, a final showdown in this current franchise. As for the fate of these two characters, who can say for certain?
In the same Total Film interview with Curtis, producer Malek Akkad and director David Gordon Green gave a few hints as to what audiences might expect for the final film in the trilogy. "The last one is going to be way more contained," Akkad said. Cryptic, but potentially foreboding.
As for Green, he went on to elaborate slightly, suggesting that the final "Halloween" film may be something that fans won't expect. "I get engaged by doing something different," Green said. "If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it's really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve."
Michael Myers and the "Halloween" movies have certainly had their fair share of evolution. As for how that evolution concludes in "Halloween Ends," we will just have to wait and see.