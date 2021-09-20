The Fiery Final Halloween Kills Trailer Hints At A Shocking Unmasking

We're less than a month away from the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's "Halloween," the film that thoroughly reinvigorated Michael Myers and reinvented the relationship between him and his most famous survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Gone were the films that connected Strode and Myers by blood, and there was no longer a Thorn cult or an evil curse placed on Myers. Instead, we were left with a simple tale of a long-dormant boogeyman awakening and escaping his own bondage to take one final stab at the girl who got away.

2018's "Halloween" is a revelation for many reasons, but almost certainly first of all because it truly delved into the trauma of Laure Strode and the havoc it plays not only on her own life, but on the lives of her daughter and her granddaughter as well. Three years ago, we watched Laurie Strode go from hunted to hunter, we watched her take the home she'd barricaded her life behind, a physical manifestation of her own grief, lock Michael inside of it, and burn both him and the house to the ground.

But if there's one thing that remains true about the "Halloween" franchise it is this — there's always another encore for Michael Myers. A final trailer for "Halloween Kills" gives viewers a look at the faces of the other kids who survived that first night of terror, and we get a hint of Myers' face as well.