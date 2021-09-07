Did Kevin Costner Just Tease John Dutton's Fate On Yellowstone?

When Paramount Network's modern-day, Montana-set Western "Yellowstone" premiered in 2018, it proved itself to be the drama with a little something for everyone. It allowed fans of the classic Western to revel in cowboy codes of ethics, kept action and adrenaline junkies on the edge of their seats, gave superhero fans a litany of gray-area good and bad "guys" to get behind or root against, threw in some hyper-realistic contemporary politics, and topped it all off with a little bit of good 'ol fashioned (doomed) romance. After ending Season 3 on some of the most dramatic cliffhangers to hit television since the (literal) cliffhanger in the "Hannibal" series finale, fans eagerly awaiting the November 7 release of Season 4 found little to assuage their fears in the recently released trailer.

As John Dutton — the ruthless patriarch around which both the show's central family and the majority of its narrative revolves — Kevin Costner is part Tony Soprano, part overprotective father (at least when it comes to the children he likes), and part homage to an American West that, as the show frequently reminds viewers, only ever existed on the silver screen. John Dutton takes the notion of the antihero and pushing it to its extreme — and yet, even fans who love to hate him (as opposed to those who grapple with loving him) don't necessarily want to see him dead. So when the Season 3 finale saw a majority of the Duttons, John included, left for dead after a series of violent attacks, fans were left to wonder whether the better portion of the show's most gripping characters would even live to see Season 4.

Lucky for fans, Kevin Costner responded to those fears directly and plainly. Wait no, that's not what happened at all ...