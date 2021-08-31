The Final Trailer For No Time To Die Will Blow You Away
James Bond fans have had a difficult few years waiting for "No Time To Die," but the explosive new film is finally on its way to theaters. Daniel Craig's final outing as the legendary superspy was hit with numerous delays thanks to the ongoing pandemic before settling on its October 8 release. It sees the titular hero go up against a nefarious terrorist leader called Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), who has gotten his hands on dangerous new technology that threatens the rest of the world. Sounds like a mission for 007.
But Bond won't be up against the threat by himself, as he'll be joined by "Captain Marvel" star Lashana Lynch as Nomi, the new 007 agent who's taken Bond's old codename after his retirement. Things will get even more complicated for the former MI6 hero because his love interest, Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), has some kind of connection to Malek's villain.
Because this is Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, many fans are wondering how "No Time To Die" will leave the character. It would be quite easy to kill him off ahead of a fresh actor taking on the mantle in a future reboot, although it's possible they could continue this continuity and follow Lashana Lynch's 007 instead. Either way, both agents have a lot to deal with because the final trailer shows that Safin is out for blood.
The trailer honors every mission
The final trailer honors how far Daniel Craig's version of James Bond has come since he first stepped on-screen back in 2006's "Casino Royale." It shows off footage of Bond with his doomed love, Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) before his missions take him across the world in "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," and "Spectre."
From there, the trailer highlights how deadly Safin is in "No Time To Die" as goons scale buildings, Bond and Swann hide under a hail of gunfire, and mysterious weaponry causes devastating explosions. There's plenty of intriguing imagery scattered throughout the trailer to keep fans excited, but it doesn't spoil too much. A conversation between Q (Ben Whishaw) and Bond discusses human targets eventually becoming weapons themselves, so clearly whatever the villain has planned could have global consequences.
The dynamic between Safin and Bond will be an interesting one, but the villain seems to have something of a death wish. He explains in the narration, "Your skills die with your body, and life is about leaving something behind, isn't it?" which sounds anything but friendly. For a time, it seemed like all the anticipation for the film had been sucked dry by the numerous delays, but this final trailer definitely ramps up the excitement.
"No Time To Die" arrives in theaters on October 8.