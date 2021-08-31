The Final Trailer For No Time To Die Will Blow You Away

James Bond fans have had a difficult few years waiting for "No Time To Die," but the explosive new film is finally on its way to theaters. Daniel Craig's final outing as the legendary superspy was hit with numerous delays thanks to the ongoing pandemic before settling on its October 8 release. It sees the titular hero go up against a nefarious terrorist leader called Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), who has gotten his hands on dangerous new technology that threatens the rest of the world. Sounds like a mission for 007.

But Bond won't be up against the threat by himself, as he'll be joined by "Captain Marvel" star Lashana Lynch as Nomi, the new 007 agent who's taken Bond's old codename after his retirement. Things will get even more complicated for the former MI6 hero because his love interest, Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), has some kind of connection to Malek's villain.

Because this is Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, many fans are wondering how "No Time To Die" will leave the character. It would be quite easy to kill him off ahead of a fresh actor taking on the mantle in a future reboot, although it's possible they could continue this continuity and follow Lashana Lynch's 007 instead. Either way, both agents have a lot to deal with because the final trailer shows that Safin is out for blood.