All 41 Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Characters Explained

One of the many, many, many excellent things about the Hunger Games franchise, which began its life as a series of novels by Suzanne Collins and subsequently got adapted into a film franchise, is that there's so much story yet to tell. Yes, we were introduced to Collins' dystopian portrait of North America, Panem, and its twelve districts — governed by the oppressive and wealthy Capitol — in "The Hunger Games," back in 2008, when hit bookshelves in 2008 and detailed the violent titular games that enlist one girl and one boy from each district and force them to fight to the death, only for a single winner to emerge. Through the eyes of Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in the original film series, we watch the cruelty and excess of the Capitol, the rebellion that arises, and the Games themselves; in Collins' first prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," we got to know a young version of future Capitol president Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth in that adaptation).

Now, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is on its way to the movie theater, and just like Collins' 2025 novel, this prequel focuses on Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss' District 12 mentor and former victor played in the original films by Woody Harrelson. Beyond Haymitch, though, there's a whole new cast of characters to meet ... and while some of them might be familiar, they're still different versions of characters you already know. Here are all 41 of the characters involved in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Light spoilers ahead!