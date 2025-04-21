How To Watch The Hunger Games Movies In Order

"The Hunger Games" was a huge deal in the late 2000s, with the book trilogy by Suzanne Collins successfully breaking out of its young adult trappings to become a genuine phenomenon. All three novels became New York Times bestsellers, as did the prequels "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and "Sunrise on the Reaping," which were released in 2020 and 2025, respectively. The success of the books has been mirrored by the movie franchise, which has taken a whopping $3.3 billion at the box office to date.

If you somehow missed the boat on the movies, or you would just like to revisit the whole "The Hunger Games" saga again, you might be curious about the best way to watch the film adaptations. The debate will always rage about whether it is better to watch the film's in chronological or release order, but if you're interested in seeing the story unfold in the most coherent fashion, this is the correct way to tackle the movies as it stands:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

Read on to find out more about watching the movies in this particular order and if there are any other ways you can watch them. We'll also take a look at each movie so far in a bit more detail and explore what the future holds for "The Hunger Games" as a film franchise.