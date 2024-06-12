How Did Haymitch Abernathy Win The Hunger Games?

On Thursday, June 6, news broke that "Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins is writing a long-awaited installment in the dystopian series — namely, "Sunrise on the Reaping," a novel centered on Haymitch Abernathy and his victory for District 12 in the 50th Hunger Games (known as the "Second Quarter Quell"), with a movie adaptation coming in 2026. So how did Haymitch (played by Woody Harrelson in the films) triumph, what were his Games like, and what happened to him afterwards?

First, let's revisit the concept of a "quarter quell" and why the second one was so vicious. Every twenty-five years, the cruel Capitol — which engineers the games to punish the twelve districts for their rebellion years prior — adds in a horrifying twist to the Games, and in the 25th Hunger Games, citizens of each district had to vote for and choose the districts they were likely sending to their deaths. As for the 50th, the year Haymitch competed, he was faced with a gutwrenching change to the Games: the number of tributes chosen would double, meaning that 48 children would fight to the death and only one would emerge victorious.

Though Haymitch initially allied himself with Maysilee Donner, a fellow tribute from District 12, he ultimately watched her die in the arena ... which seemed to strengthen his resolve. When Haymitch discovered the edge of the force field surrounding the arena, he used it to his advantage, and when he faced off against the final tribute — a "Career" from District 1 — he let her throw her axe at his head and simply ducked, which sent the axe rebounding into the girl's skull. Haymitch was declared the winner of the 50th Hunger Games as a result, but more horrors were yet to come.