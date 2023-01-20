It Isn't A Secret Why HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot Failed... Xoxo

Hey there, Upper East Siders. As it turns out, there's one secret we'll have to tell, and you're probably not going to like it.

On January 19, 2023, news broke from showrunner and creator Joshua Safran that the "Gossip Girl" reboot, meant to introduce a new generation of viewers to the titular anonymous gossip blogger turned social media maven, was canceled after two seasons by the powers that be at HBO Max. Safran took to Instagram to announce the news, thanking the cast and crew, saying, "This was honestly the greatest set [he] ever worked on, top to bottom." Closing out the post, he made sure to thank loyal fans of both the reboot and original series, writing, "A big thank you to all the ['Gossip Girl'] fans around the world. You're the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love."

With all due respect to Mr. Safran, if "Gossip Girl" does manage to make a comeback after cancellation, we, the fans, have one big request: take a totally different approach. The HBO Max reboot was, on the surface, a good faith effort to revive the magic of the original, and there's no shortage of good things to say about the show's truly excellent cast, all of whom should hopefully get lots of offers for other projects after this. That said, the "Gossip Girl" reboot failed for several reasons — and it all ties back to the original show.