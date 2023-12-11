Did Lucy Gray Baird Survive The Hunger Games Prequel? Rachel Zegler Has A Theory

Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) may have survived the Hunger Games in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," but she's still not safe in the dystopian world of "The Hunger Games." She and Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) leave District 12 together, but along the journey, Lucy Gray learns of the darkness within Snow and leaves him. Her fate remains a mystery as to whether she eventually makes it to the mythical District 13 or dies along the way. However, Zegler has her theories on what happened to the character.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Zegler spoke about her thoughts on Lucy Gray's destiny. "I always think about what happens to my characters while the credits roll for audiences," the actor said. "When it comes to Lucy Gray, I like to think she's free. I hope one day I'll get to hear that from ['Hunger Games' author Suzanne Collins], though." Both the book and movie leave her fate up in the air, so it appears Zegler is choosing an optimistic interpretation.

But it's not simply wishful thinking that has Zegler believing that. She's looking at who Lucy Gray is as a character throughout the prequel. "Lucy Gray's main goal throughout the film is survival," Zegler continued. "She's surviving her fellow tributes, surviving Snow, and surviving herself." It would be great if potential future "Hunger Games" stories reveal Lucy Gray's fate, such as whether she plays a role in building out District 13, setting the stage for Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) to overthrow Snow all those decades later. For the time being, everyone can have their own ending for Lucy Gray.