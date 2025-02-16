The Hunger Games: Who Does Katniss End Up With?

Unlike some YA adaptations that flopped hard, "The Hunger Games" has proven to be a stunning success. The series began as a trilogy of Young Adult novels set in Panem, a dystopian post-United States where the land is divided into 12 strictly separated districts. Every year, each District is forced to send two people as tributes to the Capitol, where they compete in a bloody battle royale that's televised for the entire country to watch.

"The Hunger Games" franchise has transformed into a multimedia endeavor, inspiring a prequel novel and five feature-length films. The series is filled with political intrigue, intense violence, and more than a few heart-rending tragedies, but like so many other YA stories, "The Hunger Games" has a love triangle lodged in its core. Our protagonist, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), might have been thrust into becoming the nexus of a national rebellion, but she's still a teen girl who wants an ordinary life like anyone else.

The events of the series don't leave Katniss much time to pursue a love life, but that doesn't stop her from developing feelings for her two closest friends, Gale (Liam Hemsworth) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson). Unfortunately, even her personal relationships become part of the various games she's forced to play, and the question of who she'll spend her life with remains open until the very last moments of the story.